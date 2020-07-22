BTS Joins Lineup For Virtual 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival

BTS shall be staging a efficiency for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

This 12 months’s present is a two-day digital mega-concert that can happen on September 18 and 19. Performers embrace BTS, Coldplay, and Kane Brown, with particular company Khalid, Keith City, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and extra. The live performance is hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

iHeartRadio introduced that the pageant is deliberate to incorporate “one-of-a-kind collaborations and shock performances.” It is going to be recorded dwell from venues in Los Angeles and Nashville, and the present will characteristic the artists backstage speaking about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives, households, and the business.

Followers watching dwell can have the prospect to seem on a fan video wall throughout their favourite’s efficiency, and there can even be digital meet and greet alternatives in addition to followers introducing the artists.

The pageant will be watched dwell on September 18 and 19 at 9 p.m. ET through The CW App and CWTV.com.

After BTS needed to postpone their 2020 world tour as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve joined fellow international stars in digital occasions together with “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Present Particular” and YouTube’s digital commencement ceremony “Expensive Class of 2020.” Their very own pay-per-view on-line live performance “BANG BANG CON: The Reside” in June drew in a digital viewers of over 750,000 individuals from 107 totally different areas throughout the world.

