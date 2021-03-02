General News

BTS Joins Lineup Of Virtual Benefit Concert Music On A Mission For Grammy Week

March 2, 2021
BTS is ready to ship a heartwarming act of kindness this spring!

The group will carry out for Music On A Mission, a web based profit live performance being held throughout this yr’s Grammy Week to assist music business staff affected by COVID-19.

MusiCares, The Recording Academy’s charity division, confirmed the thrilling information by way of social media on March 2 (native time).

Music On A Mission will probably be changing MusiCares’s annual Individual of the 12 months Gala and happen March 12. Income collected from ticket gross sales will go in the direction of supporting musicians impacted by the pandemic.

Numerous artists together with John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Usher, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks, and Jhené Aiko will be part of BTS in performing on the digital live performance.

Final June, BTS and Massive Hit Leisure donated $1 million to Crew Nation, Reside Nation’s COVID-19 aid fund for out-of-work live performance crews. Later in December, the group donated the ensembles they wore within the “Dynamite” music video to the charity public sale held throughout Grammy Week. The ensembles offered for $162,500.

BTS has been nominated for the Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class on the 2021 Grammy Awards for his or her music “Dynamite” launched in August final yr.

Try MusiCare’s thrilling announcement made by way of Twitter under:

Are you excited for his or her efficiency?

