BTS Joins MusiCares Grammy Week Concert

The Recording Academy introduced BTS will carry out at MusiCares’ “Music on a Mission” digital live performance.

The Okay-pop tremendous group joins a lineup that options new performances from H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko. The occasion can even air particular footage from the MusiCares vault, which incorporates songs from Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty.

Later that weekend, BTS will compete for Grammy’s greatest pop duo/group efficiency award for his or her first all-English tune, “Dynamite,” off of 2020 album “BE.”

BTS most lately made their “MTV Unplugged” debut. Recognized for stadium spectaculars, the set provided followers a extra intimate expertise. The 30-minute present included a canopy of Coldplay’s “Repair You” and hits “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite.”

“This example the place we are able to’t see one another could be very troublesome for us and makes us query what we’re doing,” Jimin mirrored through the MTV set. “Nevertheless, now we have each other so I hope we are able to hold transferring, with out giving up.”

The inclusion of BTS on the “Music on a Mission” invoice will possible entice its legion of followers, ARMY. The worldwide, millions-strong fan neighborhood are identified for his or her mobilization abilities and will vehemently bolster the fundraiser.

The digital live performance will happen on March 12, simply forward of the Grammys ceremony on March 14. It’s sometimes a Individual of the Yr live performance, however will as a substitute function a digital fundraiser to honor the COVID-19- affected music neighborhood. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go to these hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It’s our accountability to assist music individuals by way of this pandemic and past,” MusiCares govt director Laura Segura stated.