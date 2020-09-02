BTS, Kang Ha Neul, And More Win At 47th Korean Broadcasting Awards

The 47th Korean Broadcasting Awards introduced its winners!

On September 2, the Korean Broadcasters Affiliation revealed this yr’s winners for its annual award ceremony.

BTS has scored the Artist Award in a unanimous determination, whereas Kang Ha Neul received the Actor Award for his efficiency in “When the Camellia Blooms.” Pengsoo has received the Selection Entertainer Award for EBS 1TV’s “Large Peng TV” whereas producing director Kim Tae Ho takes the Producer Award for MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

The Drama TV Award went to “When the Camellia Blooms,” with a slim lead over “Range League.” In the meantime, “When the Camellia Blooms” author Im Sang Choon took the Screenwriter Award.

The pre-recorded ceremony will air on September 10 on MBC TV, and the Daesang (grand prize) winner will likely be introduced within the broadcast. Acceptance speeches from winners together with BTS, Kang Ha Neul, and Pengsoo will likely be shared through the present.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

