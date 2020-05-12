BTS Label Big Hit Entertainment Restructures Executive Leadership – Variety

South Korean music manufacturing, artist administration and publishing firm Big Hit Entertainment, whose roster of artists contains Ok-pop bands BTS and Tomorrow X Collectively, has rejigged its senior administration staff.

Founder and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk has additionally taken on the function of chairman. He’ll now be supported by Lenzo Yoon as international CEO, and Jiwon Park as HQ CEO. Si-Hyuk will oversee the corporate’s core enterprise, whereas persevering with to supervise music manufacturing and artistic operations.

Yoon, who was beforehand CEO of the enterprise group at Big Hit, will now be answerable for creating and implementing the corporate’s international technique. Whereas specializing in the live performance, IP and platform companies, Yoon will lengthen his function to drive the expansion of Big Hit in new markets, particularly North America and Japan. To attain this, Big Hit not too long ago based Big Hit America within the U.S. Primarily based within the U.S. workplace, Yoon will companion with “top-tier” companies and make the most of a “localization technique.”

Park, who was beforehand CEO of Nexon Korea and international COO of Nexon Japan, will take the helm of Big Hit’s company operations in South Korea.

Big Hit stated it had accomplished a “systematic course of” to organize for “innovation” within the leisure trade. It added that it’ll “repeatedly innovate” and develop its enterprise by persevering with to use its profitable formulation, however now primarily based on “a extra environment friendly and steady administration construction.”