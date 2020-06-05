BTS Lands Spot In Top 50 Of Forbes’s 2020 List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

In accordance with Forbes, BTS is one of the Top 50 highest-paid celebs on the planet!

On June 4, Forbes launched its Movie star 100 listing for 2020, which ranks the world’s highest-paid celebrities and contains Kylie Jenner at No. 1.

BTS takes No. 47 on the listing with an estimated $50 million pretax revenue. Forbes writes, “The Okay-pop supergroup grossed $170 million on the street in 2019, greater than any American band besides Metallica.”

Final yr, BTS made their debut on the Movie star 100 at No. 43. In each years, BTS has been the one Korean artist on the listing.

The Movie star 100 listing is ranked by way of figures primarily based on knowledge from Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge, Pollstar, IMDB, NPD BookScan and ComScore, along with interviews with specialists and lots of the celebrities themselves. It lists “entrance of the digital camera” international stars utilizing pretax earnings from June 2019 to Could 2020 earlier than deducting charges for managers, legal professionals and brokers.