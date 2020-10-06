BTS Maintains Lead With “Dynamite”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 1

BTS’ “Dynamite” turns in one other week of excellent rating and stays our No. 1 music for the fourth straight week! The music additionally reclaimed the highest spot on Billboard’s Scorching 100 Chart final week. Congratulations once more to BTS!
Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” strikes up two spots to No. 2, a brand new peak for the music.
BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez is down one spot to No. 3 this week.
There aren’t any new songs within the high 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 1
|11 (–)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|12 (new)
|The Stealer
|The Boyz
|13 (-3)
|숲의 아이 (Bon voyage)
|YooA
|14 (-1)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|15 (+2)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|16 (-1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|17 (+2)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|18 (-2)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|19 (-5)
|Summer season Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|20 (-2)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|21 (+2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|22 (+2)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)
|Baek Ji Younger
|23 (-2)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|24 (-2)
|축하해 (Joyful Birthday)
|OVAN
|25 (+6)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|26 (-6)
|Again Door
|Stray Children
|27 (new)
|Tight
|10cm
|28 (+4)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|29 (new)
|사랑해 (I LOVE YOU)
|TREASURE
|30 (new)
|LA DI DA
|EVERGLOW
|31 (-2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|32 (new)
|나의 시간은 (Each second)
|Baekhyun
|33 (new)
|Unhealthy Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|34 (-7)
|내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me)
|Taeyeon
|35 (-1)
|Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)
|fromis_9
|36 (+1)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|37 (-1)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a very good individual)
|Pleasure
|38 (–)
|밤새 (All Night time Lengthy)
|Automobile, the backyard
|39 (new)
|Gentle
|UP10TION
|40 (-1)
|호랑이 (Tiger Inside)
|SuperM
|41 (-15)
|Unhealthy Concept
|Moonbin & Sanha
|42 (-17)
|Felony
|Taemin
|43 (-13)
|WANNA BE MYSELF
|MAMAMOO
|44 (+4)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|45 (-1)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|46 (+1)
|B.A.D
|Tremendous Junior-D&E
|47 (-2)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|48 (-13)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|49 (-3)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|50 (new)
|SHOOT THE MOON
|BDC
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
