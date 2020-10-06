BTS Maintains Lead With “Dynamite”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 1

BTS’ “Dynamite” turns in one other week of excellent rating and stays our No. 1 music for the fourth straight week! The music additionally reclaimed the highest spot on Billboard’s Scorching 100 Chart final week. Congratulations once more to BTS!

Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” strikes up two spots to No. 2, a brand new peak for the music.

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez is down one spot to No. 3 this week.

There aren’t any new songs within the high 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 1 Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 12 (new) The Stealer The Boyz 13 (-3) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA 14 (-1) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 15 (+2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 16 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO 17 (+2) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 18 (-2) Into the I-LAND IU 19 (-5) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 20 (-2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 21 (+2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 22 (+2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger 23 (-2) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 24 (-2) 축하해 (Joyful Birthday) OVAN 25 (+6) MORE & MORE TWICE 26 (-6) Again Door Stray Children 27 (new) Tight 10cm 28 (+4) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 29 (new) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE 30 (new) LA DI DA EVERGLOW 31 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 32 (new) 나의 시간은 (Each second) Baekhyun 33 (new) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher 34 (-7) 내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me) Taeyeon 35 (-1) Really feel Good (SECRET CODE) fromis_9 36 (+1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 37 (-1) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a very good individual) Pleasure 38 (–) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automobile, the backyard 39 (new) Gentle UP10TION 40 (-1) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM 41 (-15) Unhealthy Concept Moonbin & Sanha 42 (-17) Felony Taemin 43 (-13) WANNA BE MYSELF MAMAMOO 44 (+4) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 45 (-1) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 46 (+1) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E 47 (-2) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 48 (-13) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 49 (-3) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 50 (new) SHOOT THE MOON BDC

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%