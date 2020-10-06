General News

BTS Maintains Lead With “Dynamite”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 1

October 6, 2020
BTS’ “Dynamite” turns in one other week of excellent rating and stays our No. 1 music for the fourth straight week! The music additionally reclaimed the highest spot on Billboard’s Scorching 100 Chart final week. Congratulations once more to BTS!

Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” strikes up two spots to No. 2, a brand new peak for the music.

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez is down one spot to No. 3 this week.

There aren’t any new songs within the high 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 1

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
12 (new) The Stealer The Boyz
13 (-3) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA
14 (-1) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
15 (+2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June
16 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO
17 (+2) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU
18 (-2) Into the I-LAND IU
19 (-5) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
20 (-2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
21 (+2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
22 (+2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger
23 (-2) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
24 (-2) 축하해 (Joyful Birthday) OVAN
25 (+6) MORE & MORE TWICE
26 (-6) Again Door Stray Children
27 (new) Tight 10cm
28 (+4) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
29 (new) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE
30 (new) LA DI DA EVERGLOW
31 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
32 (new) 나의 시간은 (Each second) Baekhyun
33 (new) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher
34 (-7) 내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me) Taeyeon
35 (-1) Really feel Good (SECRET CODE) fromis_9
36 (+1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
37 (-1) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a very good individual) Pleasure
38 (–) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automobile, the backyard
39 (new) Gentle UP10TION
40 (-1) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM
41 (-15) Unhealthy Concept Moonbin & Sanha
42 (-17) Felony Taemin
43 (-13) WANNA BE MYSELF MAMAMOO
44 (+4) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
45 (-1) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook
46 (+1) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E
47 (-2) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel
48 (-13) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink
49 (-3) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae
50 (new) SHOOT THE MOON BDC

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

