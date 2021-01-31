BTS Makes (*10*) List Of Top 10 Best Pop Bands Of All Time

BTS was the one Korean artist to make (*10*) checklist of “The Best Pop Bands of All Time”!

On January 30 native time, the American journal printed its checklist of its picks for the 10 finest pop bands in historical past, spanning a long time of music and stretching all the best way again to The Supremes (first based in 1959). Esquire outlined the subjective style of “pop” broadly, writing, “In easy phrases, pop music is actually… common music.”

The journal went on to elucidate, “Relating to pop bands, we’re mainly simply taking a look at collectives of hit-makers, regardless of their pop purity or crossover creed… The one requisite to creating the lower? Topping the charts.”

BTS was one of many 10 teams to make the checklist, becoming a member of legendary pop icons The Beatles, Future’s Baby, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Sly and the Household Stone, The Seaside Boys, ABBA, The Temptations, and The Supremes.

Emma Carey wrote, “Whereas Okay-pop as a style has been round for many years, BTS is arguably one of many vanguard acts to pioneer Okay-pop’s immeasurable worldwide success. With a fanbase that’s aptly described as ‘ARMY,’ BTS’s beloved septet has quickly redefined boy bands, fandoms, and pop music itself. Their hits ‘Dynamite‘ and ‘Life Goes On‘ supply a mix of pop, hip-hop, disco, and R&B, with catchy melodies which can be usually laced with social commentary-based lyrics.”

Congratulations to BTS!

