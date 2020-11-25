BTS Makes Billboard History Once Again On Hot 100 And Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart

BTS continues to set new information on the Billboard charts with their smash hit “Dynamite“!

For the week of November 28, “Dynamite” climbed again as much as No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100, its weekly rating of the preferred songs in the USA throughout all genres. Now spending its thirteenth week within the Prime 20, “Dynamite” continues to increase its personal document for the longest-charting music on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group.

“Dynamite” additionally broke its personal document as soon as once more on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, which measures complete weekly performs on roughly 160 mainstream Prime 40 radio stations. The music rose to No. 6 on the chart this week, setting a brand new document for the very best rating ever achieved by an all-South Korean act.

Moreover, “Dynamite” rose to No. 12 on Billboard’s Digital Track Gross sales chart, No. 6 on the International 200 chart, and No. 3 on the International Excl. U.S. chart.

Along with claiming No. 5 on the Artist 100, BTS additionally remained No. 1 on the Social 50 for his or her 206th non-consecutive week on the chart—extending their very own document for probably the most weeks at No. 1 of any artist.

Congratulations to BTS on the persevering with success of “Dynamite”!