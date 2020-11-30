BTS Makes History As “BE” Debuts at No. 1 On Billboard 200

It’s been a momentous week for BTS: after snagging a historic Grammy Awards nomination earlier this week, the group has simply claimed their fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

On November 29 native time, Billboard formally introduced that BTS’s new album “BE” had debuted at No. 1 on its well-known High 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the preferred albums in america.

BTS is now the primary group to land two totally different albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020—and solely the second artist general (following American rapper YoungBoy By no means Broke Once more).

Moreover, as “BE” is BTS’s fifth album to enter the chart at No. 1, the group is now the primary—and thus far, solely—Korean artist to high the Billboard 200 with 5 totally different albums. Impressively, it took BTS simply two years and 6 months to attain the feat: BTS’s No. 1 streak started with “Love Your self: Tear” in June 2018, adopted by “Love Your self: Reply,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and most just lately, “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The final group to high the Billboard 200 with 5 consecutive albums so rapidly was The Beatles, who hit No. 1 5 occasions between July 30, 1966 and December 28, 1968. The Beatles was additionally the final group to rack up their first 5 No. 1s so rapidly, taking just below one yr and 5 months to attain the feat (from February 15, 1964 to July 10, 1965).

In line with Billboard, “BE” earned a formidable 242,000 equal album models through the week ending on November 26. The album’s complete rating consisted of 177,000 conventional album gross sales, 35,000 observe equal album (TEA) models, and 30,000 streaming equal album (SEA) models—which interprets to 48.56 million on-demand audio streams within the album’s first week.

Congratulations to BTS on one other historic achievement!

