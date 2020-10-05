BTS Makes History As “DNA” Becomes 1st Korean Boy Group MV To Surpass 1.1 Billion Views

BTS’s “DNA” continues to make YouTube historical past!

On October 5 at roughly 7:28 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “DNA” hit the 1.1 billion mark on YouTube, making it the primary Korean boy group music video ever to realize the feat.

The one different Korean music movies to have reached the milestone on YouTube thus far are PSY’s “Gangnam Fashion,” PSY’s “Gentleman,” and BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”

BTS initially launched “DNA” on September 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the video simply over three years and 16 days to surpass 1.1 billion views.

Congratulations to BTS on their superb achievement!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “DNA” once more beneath: