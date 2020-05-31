BTS Makes History As “DNA” Becomes 1st Korean Boy Group MV To Surpass 1 Billion Views

BTS’s “DNA” has simply made YouTube historical past!

On June 1 at roughly 2:19 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “DNA” hit the 1 billion mark on YouTube, making it the primary Korean boy group music video ever to attain the feat.

The one different Korean music movies to have reached the milestone on YouTube to this point are PSY’s “Gangnam Model,” PSY’s “Gentleman,” and BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”

BTS initially launched “DNA” on September 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the video simply over two years, eight months, and 13 days to surpass 1 billion views.

Congratulations to BTS on their achievement!

Watch the colourful music video for “DNA” once more under: