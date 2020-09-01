BTS Makes History As “Dynamite” Lands No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot 100, Achieving Highest Ranking Ever For Korean Act

BTS’s “Dynamite” made an explosive debut on Billboard’s Hot 100, taking the highest spot!

Billboard has introduced the highest 10 on its Hot 100 for the week ending in September 5, with the chart rating the most well-liked songs in the USA throughout all genres primarily based on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales information.

BTS’s new English-language monitor “Dynamite” has entered the chart at No. 1! That is the very best rating on the chart achieved by an all-Korean group.

Based on Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge, “Dynamite” achieved 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 gross sales in its first week, which ended on August 27. It gained 11.6 million radio airplay viewers impressions within the week that ended on August 30.

“Dynamite” reached 265,000 downloads offered in its first week, with its general first-week whole gross sales of 300,000 together with vinyl and cassette bodily variations.

“Dynamite” due to this fact ranks greater than PSY’s “Gangnam Type” that peaked at No. 2 in 2012. Japanese-born Kyu Sakamoto was the primary Asian artist to attain No. 1 on the chart, doing so with “Sukiyaki” for 3 weeks in 1963. Billboard notes that Far*East Motion topped the Hot 100 for 3 weeks in 2010 with “Like a G6,” and the group’s lineup included two members of Korean heritage on the time.

BTS’s preview title monitor “ON” debuted on the Hot 100 in March at No. 4, attaining their highest rating on the time and the very best rating for a Korean group.

“Dynamite” additionally takes No. 1 on the Digital Music Gross sales chart this week and No. three on the Streaming Songs chart. Billboard will replace its web site with this week’s charts on September 1.

BTS carried out “Dynamite” for the primary time on the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30 and swept all of the awards they had been nominated for, incomes 4 trophies in whole together with Finest Pop. Try their efficiency right here!

Congratulations to BTS!

