BTS Makes History As “Savage Love” And “Dynamite” Rule At No. 1 And No. 2 On Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS grabs their second No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On October 12 native time, Billboard introduced that Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” is now at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” was launched by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, and BTS joined them to share two remixes (a vocal and an instrumental model) of the hit on October 2. The remixes propelled the track from No. 8 on the Hot 100 to No. 1 this week!

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” reached 16 million U.S. streams (up 32 %) and offered 76,000 downloads (up 814 %) within the week ending October 8, in accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge. It additionally tallied 70.6 million radio airplay viewers impressions (down 2 %) within the week ending October 11.

Billboard states that BTS is listed on the Hot 100 as a billed act for the track for the primary time as a result of the monitor’s general exercise within the monitoring week favored the variations with all three artists. It’s described that the majority of the monitor’s general gross sales had been owed to the BTS remixes, virtually the entire track’s general radio airplay was for the Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo model, and general streaming for the track was break up extra evenly among the many variations with or with out BTS.

In the meantime, BTS’s “Dynamite” stays at No. 2 in its seventh week on the Hot 100! The track has now spent 4 whole weeks at No. 2 with three whole weeks at No. 1.

“Dynamite” continues to reign on the high of the Digital Music Gross sales chart (94,000, up 9 %) and takes No. 21 on the Streaming Songs chart (13.4 million U.S. streams, down 2 %) after coming in No. 13 final week. It shoots as much as No. 26 on the Radio Songs chart (27.3 million impressions, up 18 %) from No. 39 final week.

BTS grew to become the primary all-Korean act to (*1*)take No. 1 on the Hot 100 when “Dynamite” debuted on the high this summer time. They’re now the primary Korean act to rank concurrently at No. 1 and No. 2!

Billboard additionally notes that BTS is the primary group to take the highest two spots concurrently since The Black Eyed Peas did so for 4 weeks in June-July 2009 with “Increase Increase Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” The one different duos or teams who’ve finished so in historical past are OutKast, Bee Gees, and The Beatles.

‘Savage Love’ (BTS Remix)와 ‘Dynamite’가 빌보드 Hot100 1위와 2위를 나란히 차지하였습니다. 변함없는 사랑과 관심을 보내주시는 아미 여러분들 진심으로 감사드립니다! Two songs on high of the chart! Thanks ARMY for all of your love!#ThankYouARMY https://t.co/cP7L4c5W1M — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 12, 2020

The Hot 100 ranks the most well-liked songs in the US throughout all genres primarily based on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge. Billboard’s charts will replace for this week (dated October 17) on its web site on October 13.

Congratulations to BTS!

