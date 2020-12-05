BTS Makes Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums Of 2020” List

BTS was the one Korean artist to make Rolling Stone’s year-end roundup of “The 50 Best Albums of 2020”!

On December 4 native time, the American journal revealed its annual listing of its picks for the 50 finest albums of the 12 months, and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” got here in at No. 16.

Rob Sheffield wrote, “The South Korean pop kings didn’t water down their model (or language) to beat America—they only gained the viewers on their very own phrases.” Describing “Map of the Soul: 7” as BTS’s “most complicated and private album but,” he praised the group for persevering with to pursue “their loftiest artistic ambitions.”

Sheffield added, “‘Map of the Soul: 7’ lives as much as its title with heartfelt particular person confessions like Suga‘s rap-star area fantasy ‘Interlude: Shadow.’ However the excessive level is ‘Moon,’ Jin‘s wonderstruck love music to the viewers, the place he pledges his devotion over jangling guitars.”

Congratulations to BTS!

