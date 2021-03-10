BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Wins IFPI’s Global Album Chart Award

BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7” album has been introduced as the first-ever winner of IFPI’s newly-launched Global Album All Format Chart, following a countdown of the prime ten largest albums globally, IFPI is the group that represents the recorded music business worldwide.

The chart, an addition to IFPI’s present world awards, celebrates the best-selling albums of the 12 months throughout all consumption codecs, spanning bodily gross sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.

After its February 2020 launch, the fourth studio album from the Okay-pop superstars topped the charts in the group’s dwelling nation of Korea, the place the album broke the all-time gross sales file, in addition to the world’s 5 largest music markets (USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France).

Frances Moore, Chief Government at IFPI, stated: “We have now launched the Global Album All Format Chart to replicate the evolving panorama of the album format and to recognise how artists share their album initiatives in a 123 of methods with their followers throughout a number of codecs.

“It’s an honour to have the ability to hand BTS their second IFPI Global Chart Award, following their success as Global Recording Artists of the Yr. MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 broke chart information internationally and in Korea, and is one more unbelievable physique of work from a band that continues to please music lovers globally.”

Highlights from the chart embody Taylor Swift’s shock launch folklore, which took #9, Japanese sensation Kenshi Yonezu’s STRAY SHEEP at #7, and a second look for BTS with the album BE (Deluxe Version) touchdown at #4.

The chart countdown additionally noticed The Weeknd observe up victory in yesterday’s IFPI Global Digital Single chart with a #2 for the world smash After Hours, his highest album chart end ever. Billie Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? charted at #3, exceptional given the album was launched again in March 2019.

High 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2020

