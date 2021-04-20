BTS Meal Coming to McDonald’s in Latest Partnership With a Music Star

K-Pop superstars BTS have partnered with McDonald’s to offer the band’s favorite order starting May 26.

The BTS Meal, announced using french fries to emulate the group’s iconic logo, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and medium Coke, complete with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular McDonald’s South Korea recipes, available in the United States for the first time ever.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The BTS Meal will hit the U.S. on May 26 at participating restaurants and will be available globally in nearly 50 countries. BTS was represented by Loeb & Loeb’s Debbie White in the deal.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s,” BTS’ label Big Hit Music said in a statement. “We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”

The BTS collab is the latest installment of McDonald’s Famous Orders program, which featured partnerships with J Balvin and Travis Scott, whose order marked the first celebrity meal at the fast-food chain since Michael Jordan’s 1992 McJordan burger.

The Travis Scott Meal, which included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard; medium fries (with BBQ Sauce for dipping); and a Sprite, was accompanied by a popular merchandise line and led to a viral TikTok trend in which customers pulled up to the drive-thru blasting the artist’s hit song “Sicko Mode.” According to USA Today, the Travis Scott Meal contributed to a shortage in key ingredients at McDonald’s due to overwhelming demand.

Last year, the fast-food chain teased out other famous orders in a Super Bowl commercial that features real-life celebrity orders from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Whoopi Goldberg, Magic Johnson, Keith Urban and more.

BTS is comprised of members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V and SUGA.