BTS, MONSTA X, ATEEZ, And More Voice Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

June 4, 2020
2 Min Read

More Okay-pop teams and businesses have proven their help for the Black Lives Matter motion.

Many celebrities within the Okay-pop trade have posted and donated to help the Black Lives Matter motion, together with Jay Park, DAY6’s Jae, Crush, GOT7’s Mark, Pink Velvet’s Yeri, MOMOLAND members, Ladies’ Era’s Tiffany, Heize, and extra.

Learn the posts by BTS, MONSTA X, ATEEZ, and Courageous Leisure under:

BTS

In line with Newsis, BTS can also be getting ready to make a donation to the motion. A supply from Large Hit Leisure shared, “They’re taking the steps to switch the cash, in order that they can’t reveal the place they’re donating to and the way a lot they’re donating but.”

MONSTA X

ATEEZ

In Korean, the publish reads, “We’re all totally different colours though we get the identical gentle. There’s no duty in colours.” These phrases are from member Hongjoong’s rap in a earlier cowl of Michael Jackson’s “Black or White.”

Courageous Leisure

