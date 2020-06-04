BTS, MONSTA X, ATEEZ, And More Voice Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

More Okay-pop teams and businesses have proven their help for the Black Lives Matter motion.

Many celebrities within the Okay-pop trade have posted and donated to help the Black Lives Matter motion, together with Jay Park, DAY6’s Jae, Crush, GOT7’s Mark, Pink Velvet’s Yeri, MOMOLAND members, Ladies’ Era’s Tiffany, Heize, and extra.

Learn the posts by BTS, MONSTA X, ATEEZ, and Courageous Leisure under:

BTS

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand in opposition to racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and all of us have the best to be revered. We’ll stand collectively.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

In line with Newsis, BTS can also be getting ready to make a donation to the motion. A supply from Large Hit Leisure shared, “They’re taking the steps to switch the cash, in order that they can’t reveal the place they’re donating to and the way a lot they’re donating but.”

MONSTA X

ATEEZ

In Korean, the publish reads, “We’re all totally different colours though we get the identical gentle. There’s no duty in colours.” These phrases are from member Hongjoong’s rap in a earlier cowl of Michael Jackson’s “Black or White.”

같은 빛 받아도 다른 빛깔, 색에는 없지 책임. We stand in solidarity with those that have given their lives for the best to be heard. #StopRacism #StopTheViolence#BlackLivesMatter — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) June 4, 2020

Courageous Leisure

All of us have the best to be handled equally.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/igWoBprzry — Courageous Leisure (@BRAVESOUND_) June 4, 2020

Supply (1)