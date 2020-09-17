BTS Movie ‘Break The Silence’ Movie Sets New Korea Release Date

BTS feature-length documentary movie “Break The Silence: The Movie” has been given a brand new date to launch in Korean theaters. It had been delayed by issues related to the coronavirus.

The movie will now arrive in cinemas on Sept. 24 and be proven completely in CGV-operated premises. It had beforehand been deliberate to launch in Korea and elsewhere on Sept. 10, however with new COVID-19 instances spiking upwards within the days earlier than the scheduled outing the discharge was halted.

Releases in worldwide territories, the place cinemas are open, have gone forward. The btscinemas.com web site exhibits it having opened in 51 territories. The web site exhibits the movie opening in an extra 30 markets from Sept. 24, together with the U.S., Canada, South Africa and Hong Kong. Almost all present that dated have needed to be re-arranged. One other 33 territories are listed as coming quickly.

The movie follows the Ok-pop stars by way of the band’s 2019 “Love Your self: Converse Your self” world tour by way of the U.S., Europe and Asia and venues together with Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl. Together with live performance and behind-the-scenes footage, it was produced by Massive Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of the band’s company, Massive Hit Leisure.

BTS’s newest single “Dynamite” arrived six months after the discharge of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which dropped in February. The “Dynamite” music video grew to become an prompt record-holder for highest variety of YouTube viewers for a video premiere. On Aug. 23, it additionally set a brand new YouTube document for views within the first 24 hours of launch and topped 100 million views in that point interval, beating the prior document holder, Blackpink’s “How You Like That.”