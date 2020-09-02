BTS Movie Release Delayed in Korea Due to Coronavirus

The South Korean launch of a brand new movie about Ok-pop superstars BTS has been indefinitely delayed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary movie “Break The Silence: The Movie” had been scheduled for a Sept. 10 launch in South Korean theaters. Nevertheless, the Yonhap information company mentioned Wednesday that it’ll not go forward on that date.

The band’s label Huge Hit Leisure blamed the latest spike in coronavirus instances in the nation, which is notably centered on capital metropolis and leisure hub Seoul.

The movie is scheduled to be the fourth theatrical movie launch that includes the band. It was set for rollout in 70 markets on Sept. 10 and greater than 40 different territories from Sept. 24. Huge Hit Leisure mentioned that abroad releases should go forward in accordance to beforehand introduced schedules, however these plans can also change.

The movie is produced by Huge Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of Huge Hit Leisure. It follows the group in the course of the 2019 “Love Your self: Communicate Your self” world tour in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

A number of different movie releases in South Korea have been postponed by the latest surge in coronavirus instances. They embody: X-Males spinoff “The New Mutants,” Disney’s “Mulan” and Korean titles “Magnificence Water” and “The Golden Vacation.”

As well as to the chart success of “Dynamite,” BTS carried out throughout Sunday evening’s MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier in the night, the group was awarded finest pop, finest group, finest Ok-pop and finest choreography.

BTS’s newest single arrived six months after the discharge of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which dropped in February. The “Dynamite” music video turned an prompt record-holder for highest variety of YouTube viewers for a video premiere. On Aug. 23, it additionally set a brand new YouTube report for views in the primary 24 hours of launch and topped 100 million views in that point interval, beating the prior report holder, Blackpink’s “How You Like That.”