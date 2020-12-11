BTS Named TIME’s 2020 Entertainer Of The Year

BTS has been chosen as TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year!

On December 10 native time, TIME made the announcement that BTS has taken the title this yr. In a video, RM spoke about how their 2020 included the pandemic and the cancellation of their tour, nevertheless it additionally featured them reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100.

“What gave us hope and pleasure this yr was our followers and members,” mentioned Jimin. “Our every day lives resembling engaged on music, dancing and rehearsing collectively, had been the supply of hope and happiness for us.”

“We exist due to the various people who find themselves listening to our music,” mentioned Jin. Jungkook added, “We climbed up our means slowly, so it looks like we grew collectively,” and the others agreed. He continued, “We all know one another on a deeper stage.”

RM commented, “We got here this far within the U.S. because of [our fans] ARMY.” BTS additionally spoke about singing “Dynamite” in English and the dialogue concerning the definition of “Okay-pop,” being in comparison with the Beatles, and extra.

Watch the complete video with English subtitles under!

Congratulations to BTS!

