BTS, NCT 127, BLACKPINK, SuperM, And More Take High Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its charts for the week ending in Could 16!

On the World Albums chart, BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” stays at No. 1, now in its 10th week on the high and 11th week on the chart. It’s adopted by “Love Your self: Reply” at No. 2 (89th week on chart) and NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” at No. 3 (ninth week).

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” stays at No. 4 (56th week) and “You By no means Stroll Alone” at No. 5 (66th week). “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 9 (93rd week).

BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” rises to No. 10 (27th week) and SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” rises to No. 12 (29th week).

BTS’s “BTS WORLD” additionally strikes up a rank because it takes No. 14 (42nd week) and NCT Dream’s “Reload” rounds off the chart at No. 15 (second week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!