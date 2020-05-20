BTS, NCT 127, DAY6, BLACKPINK, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in Could 23!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is spending its 11th week on the prime of the chart, in its 12th week on it total. “Love Your self: Reply” grabs No. 2, in its 90th week on the chart.

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” takes No. 3 (10th week on the chart) whereas BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 4 (57th week) and “You By no means Stroll Alone” is No. 5 (67th week).

DAY6’s “The E book of Us: The Demon” debuts on the World Albums chart at No. 7. The band’s sixth mini album options the title observe “Zombie.”

BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 8 (94th week) and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 11 (28th week). SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is No. 12 (30th week) and BTS’s “BTS WORLD” takes No. 14 (43rd week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!