BTS, NCT 127, ITZY, Stray Children, BLACKPINK, And More Score Strong Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in September 5!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” rises as much as No. 1 after being in No. three final week. It’s now spent 27 weeks on the chart in whole.

Their album “Love Your self: Reply” additionally rises, taking No. three from No. 5 final week (105 weeks on the chart). “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” stays at No. 4 (seven weeks).

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” holds on to the No. 6 spot (25 weeks), whereas BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 7 (72 weeks). BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 8 (107 weeks).

ITZY’s “Not Shy” spends its second week on the chart, now at No. 9. Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Dwell”) takes No. 10 (11 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” returns to the chart to seize No. 11 (91 weeks) whereas BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” stays No. 12 (43 weeks). SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” takes No. 13 (45 weeks).

Congratulations to everybody!