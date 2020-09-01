General News

BTS, NCT 127, ITZY, Stray Children, BLACKPINK, And More Score Strong Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

September 1, 2020
1 Min Read

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in September 5!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” rises as much as No. 1 after being in No. three final week. It’s now spent 27 weeks on the chart in whole.

Their album “Love Your self: Reply” additionally rises, taking No. three from No. 5 final week (105 weeks on the chart). “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” stays at No. 4 (seven weeks).

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” holds on to the No. 6 spot (25 weeks), whereas BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 7 (72 weeks). BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 8 (107 weeks).

ITZY’s “Not Shy” spends its second week on the chart, now at No. 9. Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Dwell”) takes No. 10 (11 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” returns to the chart to seize No. 11 (91 weeks) whereas BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” stays No. 12 (43 weeks). SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” takes No. 13 (45 weeks).

Congratulations to everybody!

