BTS, NCT 127, ITZY, Stray Children, SuperM, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in August 29!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” takes No. three this week, in its 26th week on the chart. It’s adopted by their Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” in No. 4 (six weeks on the chart), and “Love Your self: Reply” in No. 5 (104 weeks).

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 6 (24 weeks) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 7 (71 weeks).

ITZY’s “Not Shy” makes its debut on the World Albums chart at No. 8. The brand new mini album options their title observe of the identical title.

Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Stay”) takes No. 9 (10 weeks) and BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 10 (106 weeks). SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is No. 11 (44 weeks) and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 12 (42 weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!