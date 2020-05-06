BTS, NCT 127, NCT Dream, GOT7, And More Take Strong Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in Might 9!

BTS’s ‘Map of the Soul: 7″ stays at No. 1, now in its ninth non-consecutive week on the prime and 10th week on the chart total. “Love Your self: Reply” stays at No. 2, in its 88th week on the chart.

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” stays at No. 3 (eighth week) whereas BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 4 (55th week). BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone” additionally re-enters the chart to take No. 5 (65th week).

NCT Dream’s “Reload” makes its debut on the World Albums chart at No. 7. The group’s new mini album options the title observe “Ridin’.”

GOT7’s “DYE” is No. 9 (second week), BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” takes No. 10 (92nd week), and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 12 (26th week). SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is No. 14 (28th week) and BTS’s “BTS WORLD” is No. 15 (41st week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!