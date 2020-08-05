BTS, NCT 127, Stray Children, ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, And More Rank High On World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in August 8!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” takes No. 1 as soon as once more, now in its 23rd week on the chart. It’s adopted by “Love Your self: Reply” in No. 2, which is now spending its 101st week on the chart.

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” additionally holds on to the No. three spot (21 weeks on the chart). BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 4 (68 weeks) and Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Dwell”) rises to No. 5 (seven weeks).

ATEEZ’s “Zero : Fever Half.1” debuts on the chart at No. 6. The mini album options the title monitor “INCEPTION.”

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 7 (three weeks) and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 8 (39 weeks).

SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” rises to No. 9 (41 weeks), whereas BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 13 (103 weeks) and “BTS WORLD” is No. 14 (50 weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!