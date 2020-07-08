BTS, NCT 127, Stray Youngsters, BLACKPINK, Hwasa, And More Score High Rankings On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in July 11!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” returns to No. 1, now in its 19th week on the chart. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” takes the No. 2 spot (17th week on the chart), whereas BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” stays No. 3 (97th week).

Stray Youngsters’ “GO生” (“Go Reside”) is No. 4 (third week) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” additionally stays at No. 5 (64th week). BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” rises to No. 6 from No. 13 final week (35th week on chart).

MAMAMOO member Hwasa’s “Maria” debuts on the chart at No. 7. Her first solo mini album options the title monitor of the identical identify.

BTS member Suga’s mixtape “D-2” (launched underneath the identify Agust D) spends its sixth week on the chart, now at No. 9. SuperM holds on to the No. 11 spot with “SuperM: The first Mini Album” (37th week).

BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone” rises to No. 12 (74th week) and “BTS WORLD” takes No. 14 (47th week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!