BTS, NCT 127, Stray Youngsters, SuperM, And BLACKPINK Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in August 22!

BTS’s Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” shoots to the highest of the chart, now in its fifth week within the rankings. Whereas the album got here out in July, its bodily CD model was launched on August 7, resulting in an increase in gross sales numbers. “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” additionally entered the High 20 of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

BTS’s Korean album “Map of the Soul: 7” takes No. 3 (25 weeks on the chart) whereas “Love Your self: Reply” is No. 4 (103 weeks).

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 5 (23 weeks) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 6 (70 weeks). Stray Youngsters’ “GO生” (“Go Reside”) grabs No. 7 (9 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises one spot to No. 8 (105 weeks) whereas SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is No. 9 (43 weeks).

BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” maintains the No. 10 spot (41 weeks) and BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” rises to No. 12 (90 weeks). “BTS WORLD” rounds off the chart at No. 15 (52 weeks).

Congratulations to everybody!