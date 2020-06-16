BTS, NCT 127, TWICE, Suga, WayV, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in June 20!

BTS as soon as once more reigns at No. 1 with “Map of the Soul: 7,” now in its 16th week on the chart. It’s adopted by “Love Your self: Reply,” which rises to No. 2 and has spent 94 weeks on the chart.

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” rises to No. 3 (14th week on the chart), whereas TWICE’s “More & More” is now No. 4 (second week).

BTS member Suga’s mixtape “D-2,” launched underneath the identify Agust D, is No. 5 (third week), and the group’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 6 (61st week).

WayV’s “Awaken the World,” the primary album from the NCT unit primarily based in China, debuts on the World Albums chart at No. 9.

SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is now at No. 10 (34th week) whereas BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone” rises to No. 11 (71st week).

BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” takes No. 12 (32nd week), whereas BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 14 (97th week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!