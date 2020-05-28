General News

BTS, NCT 127, TXT, BLACKPINK, And More Score Strong Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

May 28, 2020
Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in Could 30!

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” spends the final week of Could as soon as once more on the high of the chart. That is the album’s 12th week at No. 1 and 13th week on the chart.

It’s adopted by BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” remaining at No. 2 (91st week on the chart) and NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” remaining at No. 3 (11th week).

TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” debuts at No. four on the chart. Their mini album options the title observe “Can’t You See Me?”

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 6 (58th week), “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 7 (95th week), and “You By no means Stroll Alone” takes No. 8 (68th week).

BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 11 (29th week), BTS’s “BTS WORLD” rises to No. 12 (44th week), and SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” grabs No. 13 (31st week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

