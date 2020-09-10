General News

BTS, NCT 127, TXT, BLACKPINK, And Stray Kids Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

September 10, 2020
Billboard revealed its World Albums chart for the week ending in September 12!

BTS stays on the high with “Map of the Soul: 7,” now in its 21st week at No. 1 and 28th week on the chart total. “Love Your self: Reply” is No. 3 (106 weeks on the chart) and “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 4 (eight weeks).

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” rises to No. 5 from No. 6 final week (26 weeks). TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” returns to the chart to seize No. 6 (three weeks).

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 8 (73 weeks) whereas BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” has risen to No. 9 from No. 12 final week (44 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 10 (108 weeks) and “Love Your self: Her” is No. 12 (92 weeks). Stray Kids’ “GO生” (“Go Dwell”) is No. 13 (12 weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

