BTS, NCT, And ATEEZ Make Twitter’s List Of Top 10 Most Tweeted-About Artists In U.S. During Past 6 Months

September 17, 2020
Twitter has unveiled its listing of essentially the most tweeted-about musicians in america for the previous six months, and BTS, NCT, and ATEEZ all claimed spots within the prime 10!

On September 15 native time, Twitter launched its official “Twitter from House” development report, which shares information about “what individuals within the U.S. have been listening to, watching, consuming, and doing to remain linked and entertained previously six months.” The report compares Twitter exercise between March 1 and September 1 in 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak modified life in america by holding individuals inside their houses, to the identical vary in 2019.

BTS topped Twitter’s listing of “Most Tweeted-About Musicians in america” at No. 1, whereas NCT got here in at No. 6 and ATEEZ at No. 8. 

Different artists who made the listing included Kanye West (No. 2), Beyoncé (No. 3), Drake (No. 4), Megan Thee Stallion (No. 5), Unhealthy Bunny (No. 7), Cardi B (No. 9), and Harry Kinds (No. 10).

Congratulations to all the artists who made the listing!

