BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SuperM, And More Take High Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending January 16!

BTS’s “BE” is holding on to the No. 1 spot for a seventh week, and the group continues to chart seven releases within the rating this week.

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” stays at No. 2 (13 weeks on the chart). BLACKPINK’s “The Album” is No. 3 (14 weeks), BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is No. 4 (46 weeks), and TWICE’s “Eyes Vast Open” is No. 5 (eight weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 6 (125 weeks), “Love Your self: Her” is No. 7 (109 weeks), and “Love Your self: Reply” is No. 8 (124 weeks).

SuperM’s “Tremendous One” takes No. 10 (15 weeks) whereas NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” rises to No. 11 from No. 13 final week (40 weeks on the chart).

BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” is No. 12 (13 weeks) whereas “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 13 (91 weeks). TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” spends its tenth week on the chart, now in No. 14.

