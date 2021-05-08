BTS Nominated For 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards In New Socially-Voted Category

BTS has snagged a nomination for this year’s MTV Movie & TV awards!

On May 7 local time, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards announced the nominees for two new socially-voted categories: Best Music Documentary and Best Musical Moment.

BTS’s documentary “Break the Silence: The Movie,” which went behind the scenes of BTS’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, has been nominated for the new Best Music Documentary award.

Other nominees include “Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You,” “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears,” and “Tina.”

Fan voting for Best Music Documentary will open on May 10 local time on MTV’s Instagram Stories and will close on May 11.

The winner will be announced during the second night of this year’s awards—”MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”—which will air on May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

@BTS_twt Alert your ARMY ? Break the Silence is nominated for Best Musical Documentary at the #MTVAwards! Vote on @MTV’s Instagram story on MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/fCtBaNW5IT — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 7, 2021

