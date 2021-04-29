BTS Nominated For Four 2021 Billboard Music Awards; BLACKPINK And SEVENTEEN Snag 1st Nominations

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards has officially announced this year’s nominees!

On April 29 local time, the Billboard Music Awards revealed its nominations for the upcoming award ceremony, and three K-pop groups earned nods for 2021.

BTS has been nominated for four different awards this year—setting a new personal record for the most nominations they’ve ever received for a Billboard Music Awards show. For the third consecutive year, BTS is in the running for both the Top Duo/Group award, which they won in 2019, and the Top Social Artist award, which they have won for the past four years in a row.

Additionally, BTS snagged nominations for the Top Song Sales Artist award and the Top Selling Song award (for their smash hit “Dynamite”), marking their first time being nominated in either category.

Meanwhile, both BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN received their first-ever Billboard Music Awards nominations this year. The two groups are both in the running for Top Social Artist, joining fellow nominees BTS, Ariana Grande, and SB19.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of nominees here!