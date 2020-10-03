BTS on Its Donation to Black Lives Matter

Okay-pop followers made headlines within the U.S. this summer season for his or her political engagement, as their intelligent tidal wave of on-line organizing was credited with takeovers of racist hashtags, crashing a Dallas police app and even disrupting President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa by artificially inflating the headcount by bogus sign-ups.

Whereas different Okay-pop artists and firms made statements in help of Black Lives Matter, BTS went a step additional by donating $1 million to the trigger — which their followers, collectively dubbed ARMY, rushed to enthusiastically match inside 25 hours. The band drew again the curtain on the rationale behind their sturdy stand in an interview excerpted right here, which can seem in additional articles to come. (To learn the complete BTS cowl story, click on right here).

Your donation to BLM was significant to lots of followers, notably within the US. How did you come to the choice to converse out in regards to the motion?

Jin: After we’re overseas or in different conditions, we’ve additionally been subjected to prejudice. We really feel that prejudice shouldn’t be tolerated; it actually has no place. We began to focus on what we may do to assist, whether or not it was a donation or one thing else. That’s the place the dialog started — simply making an attempt to see what we may do to attempt to alleviate this prejudice.

RM: We had been conscious of the followers, the hashtags and their participation. It was a choice we considered very rigorously: what may we do, as a part of our total message of talking out towards prejudice and violence? We mentioned it very rigorously with the corporate and that’s how this took place.

Do you guys see yourselves as political? What are different causes you prefer to to advocate for specifically? May you share one worldwide difficulty that’s vital to you, and one native Korean difficulty?

Suga: I don’t contemplate ourselves as political. I don’t need to converse in political phrases. Ours are initiatives that any one who needs to stay in a simply world would need to pursue. We aren’t making an attempt to ship out some grandiose message.

[When it comes to supporting Black Lives Matter], I feel it’s quite simple actually. It’s about us being towards racism and violence. Most individuals can be towards these items. Now we have skilled prejudice as nicely ourselves. We simply need to voice the truth that we really feel it’s the fitting of everybody to not be topic to racism or violence.

We’re appreciative and grateful for our followers’ solidarity. Everybody desires to stay in a greater world and check out to make this a greater world.

j-hope: We at all times need to do what we will to make it a greater world, whether or not in Korea or elsewhere, and go in as a lot of a optimistic course as we will, whether or not by our music or charity.

RM: We’re not political figures, however as they are saying, all the pieces is political ultimately. Even a pebble may be political.

Our purpose and what we actually need to see is for everybody to give you the chance to lead protected lives. That’s the motivation for donating to BLM or our UNICEF marketing campaign and different initiatives.

What we actually need to focus on now’s that lots of younger folks around the globe are struggling due to the pandemic. We really feel that what we will and will do is attempt to give hope and power to folks — everybody, however younger folks, particularly — affected by this pandemic.