BTS Racks Up Incredible 24-Hour Debut Views On Their “Dynamite” MV Teaser

BTS achieved wonderful views on the music video teaser for his or her new single inside 24 hours since its launch!

On August 19 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled the MV teaser for his or her English-language single “Dynamite.”

As of midnight KST on August 20, the teaser surpassed 30.2 million views on YouTube! The video has additionally reached over 3.7 million likes.

This staggering quantity can also be an enormous rise from BTS’s earlier document for highest 24-hour debut views on an MV teaser, which was 16.2 million views on their second teaser video for “Boy with Luv” in 2019.

“Dynamite” comes out on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST.

Watch the MV teaser once more beneath!