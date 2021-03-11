BTS Receives Triple Million Certification From Gaon; NCT, TREASURE, Oh My Lady, And More Go Platinum

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Trade Affiliation applied a brand new certification system for album gross sales, track downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas albums which have offered 1,000,000 copies or extra obtain a “million” certification.

On March 11, Gaon Chart introduced that BTS’s newest album “BE” had acquired an official triple million certification after promoting over 3 million copies. Following the album’s preliminary launch in November (when “BE [Deluxe Edition]” was dropped), BTS just lately launched a brand new “Important Version” of the album in February).

In the meantime, NCT’s 2018 album “NCT 2018 Empathy” earned an official double platinum certification after promoting over 500,000 copies.

NCT DREAM’s 2018 mini album “We Go Up” was additionally formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies, whereas TREASURE acquired their first-ever Gaon platinum certifications for each their debut single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” and their first full-length album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT.”

Within the streaming class, Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop,” Kim Na Younger’s “To Be Sincere,” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” have been all licensed platinum after surpassing 100 million streams every.

Congratulations to all the artists on their spectacular achievements!

Supply (1)