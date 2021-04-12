BTS Return With ‘Bang Bang Con 21’ on Saturday

BTS will return with “Bang Bang Con 21,” which will probably be livestreamed this Saturday, April 17 at 2 a.m. ET on BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The livestream is predicated round earlier occasions.

In accordance with the announcement, “Bang Bang Con 21” is “a present for followers from BTS that gives free entry to previous concert events and fanmeets.”

The occasion kicks off with one among their early concert events “2015 BTS Dwell Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins,” after which continues with their international fanmeet “BTS fifth Muster [Magic Shop],” held in June 2019. It ends with BTS world tour “Love Your self: Communicate Your self,” held in São Paulo, Brazil in Could 2019.

The primary “Bang Bang Con” was livestreamed on April 18 and 19 final 12 months, racking up 50.59 million views in a span of 24 hours and a couple of.24 million concurrent viewers. The occasion was regarded to have set a brand new norm for on-line concert events.

In an interview with Selection for a canopy story final fall, the group’s RM spoke of the duty the group feels towards their followers.

“We do after all really feel a substantial sense of duty. … We perceive the influence and affect that now we have — it’s an influence that goes throughout areas and borders, as a result of the issues that younger folks really feel and expertise in Korea shouldn’t be precisely the identical however might be much like what younger folks really feel and expertise within the U.S. In full understanding of that, we’re at all times cautious of what we are saying and what we do. This [informs] our marketing campaign with UNICEF and different charity efforts,” he mentioned.

“However on the similar time, we wish to guarantee that this doesn’t influence our inventive actions — that we aren’t so consumed by this overwhelming sense of duty that it impacts our inventive course of. Placing this steadiness is essential to us. Up to now, I believe we’re doing this balancing act fairly nicely.”