BTS Reveals Details For New Remixes Of “Dynamite”

BTS will probably be sharing some new remixes of their hit observe “Dynamite“!

The English-language music got here out on August 21 and it’s gone on to high charts in Korea and world wide. After just lately releasing EDM and acoustic remixes of the observe, they’ve received two extra on the best way!

The group will share a “tropical remix” and “poolside remix” of “Dynamite” on August 28 at 12 p.m. KST.

Followers can catch BTS’s first efficiency of “Dynamite” in the course of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which begins at eight p.m. on August 30 ET/PT. The group has been nominated for 4 awards.

