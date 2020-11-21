BTS Reveals Exciting New Details About Upcoming Album “BE”

BTS has shared extra details about their highly-anticipated new album!

The group shall be making their return with the studio album “BE (Deluxe Version)” on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST. Along with their smash hit single “Dynamite,” which was launched digitally in August, the upcoming album will function seven brand-new tracks—together with the title monitor “Life Goes On.”

In accordance with Massive Hit Leisure, “BE” is a trustworthy reflection of the sophisticated feelings brought on by this yr’s COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced emotions of worry, helplessness, and unease into many individuals’s lives. Nevertheless, the album bears the inspirational message that even in such instances of issue, “we should overcome.” The members’ existential ruminations that impressed the album are additionally why it’s fittingly titled “BE.”

The title monitor “Life Goes On,” which is described as an “different hip hop” music with a sentimental acoustic guitar sound, has a comforting message about life occurring within the face of sudden disruption and undesirable circumstances. “Blue & Gray,” which additionally options an acoustic guitar sound, is described as a pop ballad. “Telepathy” is claimed to be a retro pop music with a cool rhythm, whereas “Dis-ease” takes BTS again to old-school hip hop.

“BE” will even embrace two unit songs: Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V teamed up for the music “Fly to My Room,” whereas RM, Jin, and Jungkook joined forces for the monitor “Keep.” Lastly, the album will function a “Skit” during which BTS reacts to the information of their topping Billboard’s Scorching 100 for the very first time with “Dynamite.”

As beforehand introduced, what is going to make “BE” significantly particular is the way in which that BTS contributed to each single step of the album’s creation—enjoying their most important position within the manufacturing course of to this point. Not solely did the members take part in writing the music and lyrics for the album, however additionally they took half in conceiving the album’s total course, designing the artwork, and developing with concepts for his or her idea pictures, album jacket, and music video.

“BE” and the music video for its title monitor “Life Goes On” will drop on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, try their newest teasers right here!

