BTS Reveals Promotion Schedule For Upcoming Single “Butter”

BTS has unveiled their promotion schedule for their highly-anticipated new single “Butter”!

On April 29 at midnight KST, BTS released a detailed schedule that outlines what teasers fans can look forward to in the weeks leading up to “Butter,” which is due out on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST.

“Butter,” described as an upbeat dance pop track, will mark BTS’s second English-language digital single following their smash hit “Dynamite” from last year.

