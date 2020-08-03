BTS Reveals Title And Teaser For New English-Language Single

BTS has unveiled the title of their upcoming digital single!

On August three at midnight KST, Huge Hit Leisure formally launched a brand new teaser for BTS’s highly-anticipated English-language single. The only, which the group has described as a “enjoyable summer time track,” is scheduled to drop on August 21, forward of the discharge of BTS’s subsequent album.

In keeping with the colourful new teaser, the title of BTS’s upcoming single will probably be “Dynamite.”

Are you excited for BTS’s new single? Keep tuned for additional updates!