BTS’ “Save Me” Becomes Their 10th MV To Reach 550 Million Views

January 5, 2021
One other BTS music video has risen up the ranks of their spectacular YouTube file!

On January 5 at roughly 8 a.m. KST, the music video for “Save Me” surpassed 550 million views on YouTube. “Save Me” was launched on Might 15, 2016, making it about 4 years, seven months, and 20 days that it took the music video to hit the milestone.

That is BTS’s tenth music video to succeed in 550 million views, after “Dynamite,” “DNA,” “Hearth,”” Faux Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy With Luv,” “IDOL,” “Dope,” and “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Take a look at the minimalist music video for “Save Me” once more beneath!

