BTS Says ‘We Stand Collectively’ Against Racial Discrimination – Variety

BTS will not be recognized for making political statements, however on Thursday the group issued a social media publish early Thursday saying that they “stand collectively” towards racial discrimination and used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand towards racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and all of us have the best to be revered. We’ll stand collectively.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

Maybe not coincidentally, the assertion got here after Ok-pop followers united to drown out racist hashtags on Twitter corresponding to #WhiteLivesMatter and even #MAGA by posting messages with nonsensical or anti-racist posts. The transfer was met with large approval on-line early Wednesday morning.

“#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SH– OUT OF EVERYONE,” one poster wrote. “THEN I SAW THAT Ok-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE [hashtag], DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING Ok-POP FANCAM”

“Think about making an attempt to pattern #WhiteLivesMatter like a typical racist and Kpop followers stated “Not on my watch bitch,’” one other wrote.

Whereas a few of the posts have been met with anger and hostility from individuals who didn’t get the joke or responded simply to the hashtag, much more signaled their approval. At the least for a time period, the posts fully buried practically all precise racist messages utilizing the hashtag. The followers are probably based mostly within the U.S., as lots of them are utilizing American vernacular, and followers based mostly in Korea are typically much less energetic on Twitter.

The transfer fairly presumably was impressed a social-media snafu that passed off lower than 24 hours earlier throughout “Blackout Tuesday” — through which the music business principally stopped on a regular basis operations to protest police violence towards the black group, and strategize on methods to help it.

Nevertheless, the group did use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, which individuals have been requested to not do after statements of solidarity started to drown out communication on protests and bail efforts from the group earlier this week.