BTS Score Title Song For Japanese Movie ‘Your Eyes Inform’ – Variety

Korean pop sensation, BTS will present the unique theme tune for upcoming Japanese film “Your Eyes Inform.” With BTS member Jungkook among the many composers, it’s the first time that the best-selling band has participated with a movie on this method.

The tune and the film share the identical English-language title, although the English title of the tune is introduced as “Your Eyes Inform” and the movie additionally goes by the Japanese title “Kimino mega toikaketeiru.” The tune options as a monitor on the brand new “Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey” album being launched Wednesday for the Japan market.

The movie is a remake of the 2011 Korean film “At all times,” which was directed by Song Il-gon. The retread is directed by Takahiro Miki and stars Yuriko Yoshitaka (“We Had been There”) and Ryusei Yokohama (TV drama “Your Flip to Kill”). It’s set for launch by Gaga Company on Oct. 23 this yr. Gaga can also be dealing with the film’s worldwide rights gross sales.

Underneath Miki’s route, Yokohama performs a reticent ex-kickboxer who has damaged away from a shady job as a mob debt collector and now lives a easy life alone. Whereas at work, he meets a blind lady, performed by Yoshitaka, who manages to be optimistic regardless of her incapacity and the lack of her mother and father in an accident some years in the past. Her consideration and carefree brightness carry the person out of his shell, main the pair in direction of romance. However his darkish previous and her misfortunes are intertwined as nicely.

“We’re glad to be a part of such a tremendous movie. Jungkook took half in composing the theme tune Your eyes inform’ that goes nicely with the attractive and profound love portrayed within the movie”. Hear carefully to the attractive melody and the message of the lyrics conveying that ‘Within the midst of hardship, I consider there may be mild in your sights of the longer term.’ Hope you get pleasure from it and really feel our feelings we poured into the tune whenever you watch the film!,” mentioned the band in a ready assertion.

BTS is the primary South Korean artist to carry out on the 62nd Grammy Awards and the quickest group to attain 4 No.1 hits on the Billboard 200 chart since The Beatles.