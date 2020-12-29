General News

BTS Scores 28th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”

December 29, 2020
BTS has earned one other win for his or her smash hit “Dynamite”!

After a brand new “Music Financial institution” episode didn’t air on December 25, the present has now shared its rating for the fourth week of December.

BTS’s “Dynamite” got here in first with a complete rating of three,570. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon grabbed second along with her tune “What Do I Name You” incomes 2,850 factors. BTS’s “Life Goes On” took third place with 2,482 factors.

Congratulations to BTS!

