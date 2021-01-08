BTS Scores No. 1 On 2020 Lists Of Top Selling Physical Albums And Digital Songs In United States; NCT 127 Is No. 6 For Physical Albums

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” was the highest-selling bodily album within the United States final yr!(*6*)

MRC Information (previously Nielsen Music) has launched its U.S. year-end report for 2020, primarily based on the monitoring interval of January 3 to December 31. Billboard experiences that BTS is the second-largest promoting act by whole album gross sales within the United States in 2020, with 1.54 million copies bought throughout their catalog. Taylor Swift is available in first with 1.94 million bought.(*6*)

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is the album with the second most gross sales within the United States in 2020, incomes 674,009 gross sales. This chart relies on bodily gross sales and digital album downloads and never general equal album models (which along with album gross sales, additionally consists of album equal songs from downloads and track streaming quantity). On the Top 10 Albums rating primarily based on general equal album models, Lil Child’s “My Flip” takes No. 1 with 2.632 million models, and no Korean artists rank within the Top 10.(*6*)

The Top 10 albums primarily based on whole gross sales are:(*6*)

1. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” — 1.276 million

2. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” — 674,009

3. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” — 480,000

4. Harry Types’s “Superb Line” — 420,000

5. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” — 348,000

6. Girl Gaga’s “Chromatica” — 331,000

7. Juice WRLD’s “Legends By no means Die” — 301,000

8. Halsey’s “Manic” — 301,000

9. Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered By” — 287,000

10. Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” — 283,000(*6*)

On the Top 10 for bodily albums, BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” reigns within the No. 1 spot, whereas their album “BE” is No.5. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” takes the No. 6 spot.(*6*)

The complete Top 10 for bodily albums is as follows:(*6*)

1. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” — 646,000

2. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” — 482,000

3. Harry Types’s “Superb Line” — 365,000

4. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” — 281,000

5. BTS’s “BE” — 252,000

6. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” — 249,000

7. Kenny Chesney’s “Right here and Now” — 244,000

8. Queen’s “Best Hits” — 233,000

9. Carrie Underwood’s “My Present” — 221,000

10. The Beatles’s “Abbey Highway” — 202,000(*6*)

BTS’s “Dynamite” bought 1.26 million downloads in the course of the monitoring interval, making the observe the No. 1 best-selling digital track of the yr within the United States! It’s the one track to promote over one million downloads.(*6*)

The Top 10 promoting digital songs of 2020 within the United States are:(*6*)

1. BTS’s “Dynamite” — 1.26 million

2. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” — 580,000

3. Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” — 351,000

4. Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” — 339,000

5. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” — 336,000

6. Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” — 300,000

7. Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” — 299,000

8. Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani “No person However You” — 288,000

9. Put up Malone’s “Circles” — 281,000

10. Maroon 5’s “Reminiscences” — 264,000(*6*)

Congratulations to BTS and NCT 127!(*6*)

