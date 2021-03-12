BTS Scores Unprecedented Top 2 Spots On IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart + BLACKPINK Lands No. 5

BTS has completed an incredible feat on the IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart!

The Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Trade (IFPI) is a corporation that represents the recorded music business worldwide, and it’s now shared its annual rating of the best-selling albums throughout world bodily gross sales and digital downloads.

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is the winner on the IFPI Global Album Sales Chart 2020. Launched in February 2020, the album broke the all-time gross sales file in Korea, topped charts on the earth’s 5 largest music markets (United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France), and extra.

In No. 2 is BTS’s the group’s Billboard 200-topping album “BE (Deluxe Version),” which got here out in November 2020. BTS’s fourth Japanese full album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” additionally scores a spot within the Top 10, taking No. 8.

IFPI Chief Govt Frances Moore shared, “BTS’ success throughout IFPI’s world charts—together with the highest two positions on this chart—is unprecedented and demonstrates the superb world attraction of their music. We want to congratulate the band as soon as once more on such a profitable 12 months.”

In the meantime, BLACKPINK debuts within the Top 10 of the annual chart with “The Album,” which was launched in October 2020 and is the group’s first Korean full album.

Try the IFPI’s Top 10 Global Albums for 2020 under:

1. BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” (4.8 million complete world items)

2. BTS’s “BE (Deluxe Version)” (2.7 million)

3. Kenshi Yonezu’s “Stray Sheep” (2 million)

4. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” (2.0 million)

5. BLACKPINK’s “The Album” (1.5 million)

6. AC/DC’s “Energy Up” (1.4 million)

7. Justin Bieber’s “Modifications” (1.2 million)

8. BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” (1.2 million)

9. Arashi’s “This Is Arashi” (1 million)

10. King Gnu’s “Ceremony” (1 million)

It was lately additionally introduced that BTS is IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Yr for 2020, and their monitor “Dynamite” took the No. 10 spot on its 2020 Global Digital Single Chart.

BTS additionally turned the primary artist to prime IFPI’s newly launched Global Album All Format Chart, which ranks the best-selling albums of the 12 months throughout all consumption codecs (together with bodily gross sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms). BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” grabbed No. 1 on the brand new chart whereas “BE (Deluxe Version)” took No. 4.

Congratulations to BTS and BLACKPINK!

